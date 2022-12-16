Adesina reveals why Buhari didn’t approve Fayose’s impeachment as Ekiti governor

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has disclosed why the President declined approving the impeachment of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, when he had the opportunity.

Fayose was a strong critic of the Buhari administration when he was Ekiti Governor between 2014 to 2018.

Adesina, however, made the disclosure in an article titled: ‘Buhari at 80: No Malicious Bone In His Body’, he wrote to celebrate the President’s 80th birthday which will be tomorrow – December 17.

The presidential spokesman said that Buhari did not work for Fayose’s impeachment through the Ekiti State House of Assembly; dominated by the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), because he has no malicious bone in his body.

Adesina wrote: “How about Ayo Fayose, the Irunmole that eats Jollof rice. The former Ekiti State Governor had taken a stand against Buhari since 2014, during the campaigns. There was that infamous advertisement he placed in newspapers, displaying a coffin, and insinuating that if Buhari was elected, he would not last the distance.

“Fayose’s party was beaten black and blue, and entered President Buhari. What would an average, vengeful person have done, if he were in the mould of the man with the teacup and saucer?

“When Buhari came, the Ekiti House of Assembly was largely populated by APC members, whom Fayose had inherited. What to do? Just give a directive: remove that Governor within a week, and he directs the Inspector General of Police to lock down the Assembly chamber. But not Buhari. Why? Because he has no malicious bone in his body.”

