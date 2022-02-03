Adeyanju claims APC, PDP not considering South-East for 2023 Presidency

A rights activist and convener of the Concerned Nigerian Advocacy group, Deji Adeyanju has decried the continued exclusion of the South-East in the country’s politics.

Adeyanju made this assertion through a tweet on Thursday, further claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are not considering the region for the 2023 presidency.

He further noted that the South-West should not be in the running, explaining that the Yorubas have served in two different tenures as the President and the Vice-President.

“Equity demands that power should naturally go to the South East. The southwest should not even be in the picture at all.

“8yrs of OBJ + 8yrs of Osinbajo but this country is very unfair. However, both APC & PDP are not even considering SE at all,” he tweeted.

As the campaigns for the 2023 elections commences, various politicians across different regions have signified their intent with the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu amongst the highest-profile aspirants.

