Adeyemi Adeosun emerges champion at maiden South-West closed scrabble tourney

Adeyemi Adeosun over the weekend, sent a shock wave of surprise as he emerged as the champion of the maiden South-West Closed tournament held in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the presence of more established rivals, the Ladoke Akintola University graduate muscled his way to the summit, ghosting past a highly experienced juggernuat Jimoh Saheed in the tension-soaked Round 12 of the exciting tournament.

He landed the fatal blow with an eight letter word ‘DENIABLE’ when he utilised the ‘I’ thereby taking the tournament beyond the reach of the former African champion.

His unassailable 10 wins with 1274 cumulative points also restricted second- placed Adetomiwa Adeloye from Ondo State who he skipped past in Round 11 on Table 1.

A smiling Adeosun who could not hide his excitement and surprise at his dominant success on the board at the relaxing atmosphere of the Jogor Centre said he was short of words after he was presented with a 200,000 top prize-money.

“Wow!” he exclaimed “I’m short of words, I feel really excited, I feel really elated and I give thanks to God. I want to thank Mr Olaiya Kabir who registered me for this tournament. I’m dedicating this victory to him”

“I didn’t see myself winning this South-West Closed championships, I didn’t see it coming, it was just luck and l hope to use this as a stepping stone to more successes.

“I really thank God and appreciate the Nigeria Scrabble Federation South-West Zonal Coordinator Emmanuel Egbele for this wonderful tournament. ”

Adeyinka “Biggie” Aiyewunmi took the Intermediate title while Clement Ologungbiri claimed the Opens category with Bukunmi Afolayan and Segun Adegbenro who picked the Women’s and Veterans categories respectively.

Hassan Wasiu won the students’ class.

At a brief but colourful closing ceremony, Egbele extended his gratitude to participants, the sponsors as well as individuals who ensured that all the boxes were ticked in putting up a grand show in the historic city of Ibadan.

“I feel elated and glad obout the success of this tournament, the turnout was massive with almost 90 players in attendance but it could have been more you know but, we had to restrict the number at the registration. This significantly underlined the massive interest in this great game despite the fact that this was held in Ibadan and not in Lagos.”

The event which witnessed a rich cast of scrabble top shots in the zone had in attendance the Chairman of Oyo State Scrabble Association Salau Samson, Chairman of Lagos State Scrabble and Monopoly Association Dipo Akanbi,

Chairman Nigeria Police Scrabble Association Chief Supritendent Femi Okunnowo, South-West bigwigs Femi Awowade, Musa Olasupo as well as club captains and coaches from the six states that make up the zone.

