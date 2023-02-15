Sports
Adeyemi nets winner as Dortmund lead Chelsea in UCL last-16 tie
Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal of the game to help Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
Adeyemi broke from inside his own half following a Chelsea corner in the 63rd minute, knocked the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net.
The Blues had several missed chances as they struggled to find an equaliser in Germany, but failed to convert.
Read Also: UCL: Poor PSG beaten at home by Bayern, Milan edge Spurs
The defeat leaves them with the task of overturning the tie when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on 7 March.
With the win, Borussia Dortmund extend their winning run to seven games, while Graham Potter’s Chelsea continue in the winless run and a dismal season.
Elsewhere, Benfica defeated Club Brugge 2-0 in Belgium to stay comfortable in charge of their round of 16 tie.
