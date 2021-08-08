Politics
‘Admit Buhari’s failure on security,’ PDP tells Masari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday asked the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to stop his empty lamentations over the persistent banditry in the state.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP challenged the governor to tell President Muhammadu Buhari that he has failed Nigerians.
Masari, according to the party, is doing a great disservice to his people and other victims of banditry in the country by refusing to tell the President the truth about his failures.
The statement read: “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now over-running local governments, killing, raping, maiming, and pillaging innocent citizens, while Mr. President, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, continues to recede deeper into the safety and comfort of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
“It is totally upsetting that while Mr. President is busy with his unnecessary rhetoric in Abuja, bandits, according to Governor Masari, are having a field day in persistent attacks on 10 local government areas, killing and robbing innocent citizens on daily basis.
READ ALSO: It’s unpatriotic to ask foreign countries for help in battling insecurity —Masari
“While it is common knowledge that President Buhari has failed and especially, in his three-pronged focus of security, economy, and anti-corruption, it is however regrettable that his administration could be so aloof, cold, and unperturbed as bandits ravage our citizens in most states and particularly in Mr. President’s home state. What a failure!
“President Buhari and Governor Masari must know that there is no way history will be kind to them and their party, the APC, for their incompetence, insensitivity, and failure in governance, which have brought so much devastation to our dear nation.
“The PDP for the umpteenth time calls on President Buhari to wake up to the responsibilities of his office, pick himself up, and lead from the front in the fight against insurgents, in line with his campaign promise. He should either shape up or ship out.
“Our party, however, urges Nigerians, especially the people of Katsina state not to resign to despondency over President Buhari’s failures, while charging our gallant troops to remain strong as we work hard to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC, which has led to the escalation of woes in our country.”
