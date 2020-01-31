Adoke fails to meet bail conditions, still in EFCC custody

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), is still in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, 24 hours after he was granted bail by the court.

The Acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, told journalists the ex-minister was still being held in the Commission’s custody because he has not fulfilled his bail conditions.

“He has yet to fulfill his bail conditions as we speak, hence he still in our custody,” Orilade said on Friday.

The EFCC had on January 23 arraigned Adoke at the FCT High Court on 42-count charge of fraud over his alleged involvement in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil deal.

He was arraigned alongside Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Agip, a subsidiary of Eni, Shell Nigeria Ultra-deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

The ex-AGF was accused of receiving bribe worth N300 million from Aliyu over the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi granted him bail in the sum of N50 million with a surety who must have a landed property in the FCT.

All the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, have landed property in the FCT, and must provide evidence of tax clearance for the last three years.

The judge also ordered the defendants to submit their passports to the court and sign an undertaking to always attend trial sessions.

