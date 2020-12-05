‘Adopt other strategies in tackling insecurity,’ Gov Sule tells Buhari

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider other strategies in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

Sule made the call when he led a Nasarawa State delegation on a condolence visit to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, over last weekend’s killing of 43 farmers in the state.

He said it was imperative for the president to consider new strategies in the efforts at tackling the country’s security challenges after trying different options in the past without success.

Governor Sule said: “Today we are here to commiserate with the government and the entire people of Borno State for what you are going through. In Nasarawa State, our concerns are constantly with the people of Borno State.”

In his response, Zulum thanked Sule and other members of the delegation for the visit, saying the move would further strengthen the relationship between the two states.

“We shall remain committed to this noble cause of fostering the relationship between the two states,” he said.

Sule was accompanied on the trip to Borno State by the immediate past governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage and the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Usman Yamusa.

