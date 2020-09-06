Latest Politics

ADP candidate for Lagos East by-election emerges via voice votes

September 6, 2020
Join our fold, ADP tells leaders, members of deregistered political parties
By Ripples Nigeria

A 39-year-old management consultant, Mr. Adebowale Jeff-Johnson, on Sunday emerged as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election slated for October 31.

Jeff-Johnson, a sole contender for the ticket, emerged at the party’s primary held in Lagos.

He was picked via voice votes by 50 delegates from the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

READ ALSO: Gbadamosi, Alebiosu emerge PDP candidates for Lagos East, Kosofe by-elections

The five LGAs are -Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and Shomolu.

A member of the party’s National Executive Committee, Mr. Adelaja Adeoye, who supervised the primary election, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

He said the seamless way in which the party primary was conducted showed that ADP was a truly democratic party.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */