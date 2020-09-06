ADP candidate for Lagos East by-election emerges via voice votes

A 39-year-old management consultant, Mr. Adebowale Jeff-Johnson, on Sunday emerged as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election slated for October 31.

Jeff-Johnson, a sole contender for the ticket, emerged at the party’s primary held in Lagos.

He was picked via voice votes by 50 delegates from the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

The five LGAs are -Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and Shomolu.

A member of the party’s National Executive Committee, Mr. Adelaja Adeoye, who supervised the primary election, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

He said the seamless way in which the party primary was conducted showed that ADP was a truly democratic party.

