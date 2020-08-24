ADP demands cancellation of Ondo local council elections

The African Democratic Party (ADP) has demanded the cancellation of Saturday’s local government elections in Ondo State.

The state’s Independent Electoral Commission had on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the elections after the party won the chairmanship seats in the 18 local government areas of the state.

But ADP demanded the outright cancellation of the exercise over alleged electoral fraud.

The Chairman of the party in Ondo State, Pastor Oladimeji Owolabi, told journalists that the elections in Ondo West and Ondo East local government areas of the state were characterised by irregularities.

He said: “It is on records that the election materials meant for wards 4,5,6, and 13 were diverted to the houses of APC leaders for multiple thumb-printing, therefore, our electorates were totally disenfranchised.

“There were too many cases of multiple thumb-printing in the just concluded council poll in Ondo West local government area and there is a need to cancel the election.”

