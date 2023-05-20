Advantage to Dortmund as Bayern slip in Bundesliga title race

With their loss to RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich’s chances of winning the Bundesliga for an unprecedented 11th straight season were severely dented.

If Dortmund win at Augsburg on Sunday, Edin Terzic’s squad would move two points ahead at the summit of the league going into the final day.

Bayern led at halftime thanks to a fantastic finish from Serge Gnabry before Konrad Laimer managed to level for the visitors.

Then penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai helped Leipzig to complete the comeback.

On the final day of the campaign, Thomas Tuchel’s team travel to Koln, but victories against Augsburg and Mainz at home the following weekend would give Dortmund their first championship since 2012.

Meanwhile, after their amazing comeback on Saturday, Leipzig are now certain to place third and play in the Champions League once more the next year.

