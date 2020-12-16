Advise Buhari to leave his cattle and show concern for kidnapped students —PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had again shown itself as a party of ‘political bandits’ by keeping mute on President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposed misrule.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said that the APC “displayed its insensitivity and anti-people stance by encouraging” President Buhari to visit his cattle ranch instead of Kankara, in his home, Katsina State, were hundreds of students where abducted by suspected terrorists.

The PDP reiterated that the ruling party by not impressing it on President Buhari to cut short his unnecessary holiday and make efforts to rescue the abducted students, “has again shown that it is a party of ‘political bandits’ which has no iota of concern for the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

The party went further to say, “Indeed, the preference for the welfare of Mr. President’s cattle over the safety of our young students, who are now languishing in their abductors’ den, foregrounds APC’s disdain for Nigerians, for which it should never be entrusted with governance at any level in future.”

According to the PDP, “the escalation of banditry during and since after the 2019 elections, therefore calls for explanations by the APC and its leaders.”

Buhari’s administration had claimed that only 10 students were kidnapped in Kankara.

While the state government said that 333 were kidnapped, some of the students who escaped from their captors said 520 of them were kidnapped.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, who had claimed responsibility for last Friday’s abduction, said his men took over 500 students into captivity.

