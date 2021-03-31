Advocates of Oduduwa Republic carry out Sunday Igboho’s threat, storm Alake's Ogun palace in rally | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Advocates of Oduduwa Republic carry out Sunday Igboho’s threat, storm Alake’s Ogun palace in rally
Advocates of the Oduduwa Republic moved a step further in their quest for a Yoruba nation by holding a rally in Ogun State on Tuesday, and in the process, occupied the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.
The advocates for an Yoruba nation took to the streets of Abeokuta, the state capital, in their hundreds with T-shirts, facecaps and banners describing their determination to break away from Nigeria.
READ ALSO: We can’t stoop so low to spy on one individual, DHQ slams reports it is monitoring Sunday Igboho
According the the group, their march to the Alake’s palace was in response to a charge by the self-styled Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, who had, in a statement by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, threatened that Yoruba youths would invade the palace of the Alake for not supporting Igboho’s call for a Yoruba nation.
Posting on its tweeter handle, ‘Yoruba Nation ‘ after the rally, the Oduduwa Republic advocates said it was part of their efforts towards the actualisation of a separate country.
They added that it was also a call on prominent Yoruba people to support their agitation.
Oduduwa Nation Security Force, Code Name: Operation Paramole
Awọn ẹṣọ oludaabo ilẹ Ooduwa.
God bless our land. 🔵🌟🔴🌟🟢 ✊🏾
Yoruba Nation Warriors Ogun State Chapter.
This is the first batch from Ogun State. pic.twitter.com/mLPh29PayM
— Yoruba Nation (@OdudwaRepublic) March 30, 2021
