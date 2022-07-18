Aero Contractors shut down flight operations as hike in price of aviation fuel lingers

Aero Contractors has shut down its flight operations over a challenging environment.

The development came just two months after the airline denied a report by Ripples Nigeria on planned shutdown of business over the cost of operation in Nigeria’s aviation market.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account on Monday, Aero Contractors confirmed that passengers would no longer be able to book flight over operational challenges.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the airplanes belonging to Aero Contractors are still under maintenance at a period the rise in the dollar rate has increased the cost of maintenance while the price of aviation fuel has increased from N190 per litre to N700 this year.

Both factors have negatively impacted the airlines’ operation, forcing the players to increase the price of flight ticket.

The statement read: “Due to the impact of challenging operating environment on our daily operations, the management of Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Limited wishes to announce the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger service operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This does not in any way affect the maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

‘’The decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircrafts are currently undergoing maintenance resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers.

‘’We are working to bring these aircraft back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Limited.’’

