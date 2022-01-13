AFCON: Hosts Cameroon advance to knockout round after Ethiopia win

Host nation, Cameroon have zoomed into the knockout round of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Vincent Aboubakar got a brace for the hosts who came from a goal down to beat Ethiopia 4-1 in Group A fixture on Thursday.

The win means Cameroon are the first country to qualify for the round of 16.

Aboubakar scored two goals in the opening game against Burkina Faso, when Cameroon came from behind to seal a win in the tournament opener.

With four goals to his name, Aboubakar now leads the top scorers chart at the tournament.

Dawa Hotessa put Ethiopia in front early on, but Karl Toko Ekambi got Cameroon back on terms.

A brace after the break from Aboubakar and a second goal for Ekambi wrapped up the result though after a brilliant second-half display.

In the group’s other game, Cape Verde lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso late in the day.

