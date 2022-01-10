Sports
AFCON: Mane hands Senegal win with late goal against Zimbabwe
Sadio Mane was the match winner for Senegal in their opening game against Zimbabwe at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Liverpool forward scored the deciding goal to help the Teranga Lions of Senegal begin their campaign with a 1-0 victory.
Mane’s goal was a penalty, which he scored late into the game to silence the opposition crowd.
Read Also: Oliseh says Super Eagles can only win AFCON by playing ‘Nigerian football’
It was in the fourth minute of stoppage time that Kelvin Madzongwe was adjudged to have committed a hand ball as he turned his back on a strike from substitute Pape Gueye, and Mane converted the spotkick.
The defeat was harsh on Zimbabwe who had made Senegal, one of the tournament favourites and last edition’s runners-up, look distinctly ordinary.
Group B’s other two countries Guinea – featuring Mane’s Liverpool teammate Naby Keita – and Malawi will also be meeting on Monday.
