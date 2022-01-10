AFCON: Mane hands Senegal win with late goal against Zimbabwe

Sadio Mane was the match winner for Senegal in their opening game against Zimbabwe at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Liverpool forward scored the deciding goal to help the Teranga Lions of Senegal begin their campaign with a 1-0 victory.

Mane’s goal was a penalty, which he scored late into the game to silence the opposition crowd.

Read Also: Oliseh says Super Eagles can only win AFCON by playing ‘Nigerian football’

It was in the fourth minute of stoppage time that Kelvin Madzongwe was adjudged to have committed a hand ball as he turned his back on a strike from substitute Pape Gueye, and Mane converted the spotkick.

The defeat was harsh on Zimbabwe who had made Senegal, one of the tournament favourites and last edition’s runners-up, look distinctly ordinary.

Group B’s other two countries Guinea – featuring Mane’s Liverpool teammate Naby Keita – and Malawi will also be meeting on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now