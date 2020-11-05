AFCON Qualifiers: Eagles’ camp to open Monday, as Ministry insists on COVID-19 protocol

The training camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone, will open in Benin City, Edo state on Monday.

This was revealed by sources from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, with specific hotels already booked for officials and members of the teams and also the football body.

The Gernot Rohr team, who are currently top of the qualifying group with six points from two games, are set to face the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on November 13.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports development has called on supporters to stay away from the stadium as fans will not be allowed in.

The Ministry said the move was “in compliance with condition of no gathering agreed upon by the ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and other contact sports” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is expected to be played behind closed doors, with the Eagles hoping to make it three wins in three in the race for a slot in the Cameroon tournament.

Both teams are expected to leave Benin for Freetown immediately after the clash on Friday, as the reverse fixture of the tie will be played in Freetown on November 17.

