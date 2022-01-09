Sports
AFCON: Teams affected by Covid will play even with only 11 uninfected players
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stated that any team suffering coronavirus outbreak at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will still go ahead with their match fixtures.
CAF said the team would still play even if they have only 11 players available for the game, and without a goalkeeper.
The continental football body made this known in a statement released on their official website over the weekend.
If any team is unable to fulfill a fixture they will forfeit the game by a 2-0 scoreline, the statement noted.
The guideline became necessary no thanks to several nations reporting coronavirus cases before the tournament starts on Sunday.
CAF explained that in “exceptional cases” the tournament’s organising committee “will take the appropriate decision”.
Also, CAF announced that five substitutions will be applied at this year’s AFCON.
But to reduce disruption to the match, each team will have a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the game; substitutions may also be made at half-time.
The rescheduled 2021 AFCON will hold in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February, 2022.
