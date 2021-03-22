AFCONQ: Rohr targets 'at least' draw against Benin, win over Lesotho | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face the Squirrels of Benin this weekend.
The Eagles, who top the group L of the qualifying group, are in need of just a point to secure their ticket for next year’s tournament.
They face Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on March 27 before taking of Lesotho in their final qualifier in Lagos three days after.
Recall that in the reverse fixture of the Benin tie, Nigeria came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and against Lesotho, Nigeria won 4-2 in Victoria.
Speaking to CAFonline.com ahead of the matchday five fixture, Rohr admitted that Benin, who are second in the group, would be difficult to beat.
Read Also: Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON
“We want to finish our qualification on a positive note, and the two matches against Benin and Lesotho are very important,” said Rohr
“Of course, we know that Benin is difficult to beat after our last game in Uyo (Nigeria won 2-1) and we need at least a point against them to qualify for next year’s AFCON.
“Then, we are playing our final game in Lagos. We want to win in Lagos because it has been a long time since we last played there, and we want to conclude the qualifiers with a victory as well.
“These are not going to be easy matches because Lesotho drew with Benin, but we are going to give our best against these opponents.”
Meanwhile, the camp of the Super Eagles is already open, with players already arriving from their various clubs on Monday.
AFCONQ: Rohr targets 'at least' draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
