AfCTA will enhance food security, others in Nigeria – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said on Thursday the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) would ensure food security, employment and wealth generation in Nigeria and other member countries.

Abiodun, who stated this at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Ogun State branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abeokuta, stressed the need for African leaders to look at how the agreement would benefit the various countries.

He said: “Our production base has continued to expand and we are harnessing the potentials of the manufacturing sector towards improving on policy formulations and programmes to internalize and mainstream African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCTA) into Nigeria’s Economic Development Plan.

“Interestingly, the results have remained positive, especially, in the area of employment generation, wealth creation, food security and poverty alleviation and consequently, the continued improvement in the standards of living of Nigerians.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Federal Government has upped the ante on economic diversification and re-tooling the manufacturing sector for economic sustainability.

“By doing this, we will come up with improved and more practical recommendations that will make such international economic collaboration more beneficial to the manufacturing sector in particular, and, the nation’s economy in general.”

