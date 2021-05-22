AfDB Board approves new water policy in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

The African Development Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a new water policy to ensure water security in the continent.

In a statement posted on its website, AFDB noted that the new policy would prioritize the transformation of water assets for Africans to foster sustainable, green and inclusive economic growth in member countries.

The bank said: “The policy aims to promote Africa-wide attainment of a minimum platform of water security with a special focus on areas of fragility as well as assist African countries and sub-regional groups harness and sustain water resources productivity potential to support development.”

AfDB added that the new water policy would be anchored on four principles

Principle 1: Attaining water security at household, national and regional levels should be recognised as a key outcome fundamental for inclusive growth. The bank seeks to promote the attainment of water security in all its regional member countries and sub-regions.

Principle 2: Equitable social welfare and economic growth. The bank will continue to advocate for an integrated approach to water development and management by striking a sustainable balance in the social, economic and environmental spheres.

READ ALSO: AfDB debars Nigerian company for collusive, fraudulent practices

Principle 3: Promoting sustainable and equitable access to water services as an enabler for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Water is a key enabler for many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The bank considers water to be essential for life, health, dignity, empowerment, environmental sustainability, peace, and prosperity. The new policy aims to vigorously promote water security to advance the SDGs agenda.

Principle 4: Transboundary water resources management and development should be recognised as a significant requirement to achieve seamless regional economic integration. The bank will actively seek to use the transboundary nature of water to enhance regional integration and promote conflict resolution.

Commenting on the new policy, the AfDB Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human, and Social Development, Atsuko Toda, said: “This new policy on water provides a general basis for the African Development Bank Group to extend its position as the continent’s partner supporting the integrated development and management of Africa’s water sector for inclusive and sustainable growth in Africa.”

AfDB said the new initiative followed the $6.2 billion investments in water supply and sanitation service delivery since 2010.

Join the conversation

Opinions