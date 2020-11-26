AfDB boss, Adesina, defends Gowon against accusations of looting by UK lawmaker

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has said Yakubu Gowon, a former military Head of State, is a man of great honour and integrity.
He made the statement on his Twitter handle on Thursday in reaction to a comment by a British lawmaker, Tom Tugendhat about the former Head of State.
Mr Tugendhat had on Monday accused Gowon of “stealing half of Nigeria’s Central Bank” during a parliamentary debate on a petition seeking sanctions on Nigerian officials involved in the alleged excessive use of force on peaceful protesters during the #EndSARS protests.
The AfDB President warned against misinformation, stating that the former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon is a decent man.
“Be careful of misinformation! H.E. General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, is a man of great honour, decency, honesty, amazing simplicity, humility and integrity. I know him.
He added that Gowon is a “great and admirable elder statesman of Nigeria. His honesty and integrity are impeccable.”
