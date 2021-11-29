AfDB postpones 2021 Africa Investment Forum indefinitely

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has postponed the 2021 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) slated to begin on December 1 in Abidjan over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The Bank confirmed the development in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

The statement read: “We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected heads of state and government, participants, project sponsors, investors, and government delegations.

“We would like to thank all participants, investors, and project sponsors for the excellent preparatory work they have done.

“The African Development Bank Group and the Africa Investment Forum partners are indebted to President Alassane Ouattara and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire for their exceptional and gracious support.”

The AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who spoke on the development, said the decision to postpone the forum indefinitely was necessary given the global travel restrictions occasioned by the Omicron variant and heightened concerns for health and safety.

He said: “The Africa Investment Forum is the premier investment marketplace for Africa. Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

“Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event. The health and safety of everyone come first.”

