Afe Babalola advocates Pan-African academic collaboration to elevate continent’s global standing

Elder statesman and legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has called for deeper academic collaboration among African institutions, stating that such partnerships are crucial for Africa to secure its rightful place on the global stage.

Babalola made this known on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, shortly after hosting a 16-member delegation from the Durban University of Technology (DUT), South Africa. The delegation visited Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), to present him with news of an honorary doctorate to be conferred on him by DUT.

Reflecting on the visit, Babalola emphasized the transformative power of education and the need for African institutions to work collectively to achieve shared goals.

“I still believe that we can achieve our rightful place in the world through education,” he said. “That is why we are working with DUT—to combine efforts, share resources, and move forward together.”

He added with a proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. We must go together to overtake other countries in everything.”

Read Also: Three transmission towers collapse in windstorm, 165MW load lost as TCN reveals ongoing repairs

The founder of ABUAD expressed pride in the institution’s rising global profile and credited the university’s success to its dedicated teaching staff.

“I am happy that ABUAD is topping world rankings in one or two areas,” he said. “With consistent collaboration and excellence, I believe that in a few years, we will lead the world and be the number one university.”

Babalola also commended ABUAD’s faculty for their commitment to shaping students into responsible and capable future leaders.

“I thank my teachers who have been working tirelessly in pursuit of our goals. I am especially proud that our students are being nurtured to become the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State lauded Babalola’s immense contributions to education and development in the state. Represented by the Head of Service, Dr. Folake Olomojobi, the Governor reiterated the state’s willingness to collaborate with ABUAD, particularly in research and innovation.

“The public service is ready to partner with ABUAD’s Research Department to drive sustainable development and innovation across the state and beyond,” Oyebanji said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now