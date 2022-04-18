Afe Babalola demands interim govt, suspension of 2023 elections

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola, on Monday demanded the installation of an interim government to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The lawyer, who made the call at a media briefing in Ado-Ekiti, also demanded the suspension of the 2023 general elections until Nigeria has “a new Constitution with the provision for part-time legislators and non-executive president.”

He stressed that the interim government should be in office for six months to chart a new course for the country.

Members of the interim government, according to him, should be drawn from former presidents and vice-presidents, some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations including the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Academic Staff Union of Universities and Civil Society Organisations.

He expressed regret that the 1999 Constitution, foisted on Nigerians by the military, was no longer in tune with realities of the day.

Babalola said: “The same Constitution has made politics become not only very attractive, but the only lucrative business in Nigeria today.

“What this means is that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing transactional and recycled leaders, with no ability to turn things around.

“The new Constitution should also provide that there shall be no salary, but sitting allowances only for lawmakers.

“It should provide a true federal system of government, instead of the expensive presidential system of government. I suggest a parliamentary system of government, with a unicameral legislature.

“The new Constitution should also provide a body at the local, state and federal levels to screen all aspirants on the sources of their wealth and means of livelihood, criminal record which includes pending suits.”

