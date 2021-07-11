News
Afenifere blasts Northern leaders over opposition to anti-grazing bill
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Sunday criticised some Northern leaders over their opposition to the anti-open grazing bill in the southern part of the country.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held at the home of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere faulted the reasons given by the Northern leaders for their rejection of the bill.
Some leaders in the North including the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, had argued that the anti-grazing bill would not resolve the age-long farmers-herders clash in the country.
The communiqué read: “Of what intrinsic benefits has open grazing been in the recent past going by various studies that have been done?
“It is on record for instance that open grazing is one of the major causes of desertification that is occurring in the northern part of the country.
“It is also on record that cows reared in a ranch are far more productive, healthier, and are less tasking for the rearer compared to the ones being driven from one place to another in search of food and water.”
Afenifere insisted that the seemingly intractable security challenges in the country are due largely to the restraint put in the way of state governors.
