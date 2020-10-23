Afenifere calls for arrest, trial of soldiers who shot at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki

The Yoruba social-cultural organisation, Afenifere has condemned the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday in Lagos by soldiers.

The Group, in a statement on Thursday by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, also called for the arrest and prosecution of the soldiers who took part in the attack on the peaceful protesters.

It would be recalled that videos making the round online had shown soldiers shooting at the protesters, who were demanding for an end to police brutality, amongst other things.

The attack led to wide condemnation aggravating an already tensed situation, leading to more violence and arson by hoodlums who took advantage of the attack to set public and private properties ablaze, while also looting stores.

The group said in the statement: “Afenifere is in deep mourning over Tuesday mindless massacre of peaceful innocent protesters in Lekki by bloodsucking Nigerian solders.

The space where Muslims prayed on Friday and Christians on Sunday was turned to a bloody ground when the Nigerian state showed itsbeastiality.

Read also: Afenifere calls for adoption of 2014 confab report, rejects constitutional review

“We mourn all the dead and commiserate with their families.

We once again identify with the young ones in their just demands for a better society.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has denied inviting soilders to Lagos, we need to know who deployed those killers through an international inquiry.

“It is also pathetic that the President has kept mute over the killings and has not deemed it necessary to visit the scene or commiserate with those who lost dear ones.

“We have also noticed the massive destruction of property in the city after the killings which security forces, who were eager to kill innocent people, have not been able to stop. We appeal for calm and a halt to destruction.

“We are not unaware of attempts to cause ethnic divisions over what is going on. We should be careful not to play unto the hands of those who have exploited our peoples through divide and rule over the years. The unity of the oppressed is key at the moment and our peoples are enjoined to avoid any action that could be misinterpreted, as solidarity is required at this moment.

“We demand the arrest and trial of all trigger-happy men who have caused sorrow, tears and blood.

“We cannot end this without once again calling for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria to avoid imminent collapse.

“We call on the Governor of Lagos State to show better humanity than the Federal Government by apologizing over the killings to partly assuage feelings and show value for human lives.

“Afenifere shall be at the forefront of seeking justice and will not relent in making all sacrifices to make Nigeria a proper federal state that can guarrattee happiness for its people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions