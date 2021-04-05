Afenifere cancels monthly meeting for Odumakin | Ripples Nigeria

The Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has canceled its monthly meeting slated for Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State, in honour of its late National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from COVID-19 complications.

The Assistant General-Secretary of the Afenifere, Adeleke Mabinuori, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement read: “I have been directed by the Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to inform the general public that the Afenifere meeting scheduled for Tuesday 6th April, 2021 is cancelled.

“This is in honour of the late Afenifere Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin. Please await further directives.”

