Politics
Afenifere cautions Nigerian govt against planned farm estates across states
The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Sunday slammed the decision of the Federal Government to establish farm estates across all the states in the country.
Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Afenifere made this call via an interview with Sunday Tribune.
According to Adebanjo, such a plan is not recognised by law and should be disregarded by state governors.
The elder statesman further detailed how the FG has schemed to introduce open grazing across states via various means.
“The federal government failed in its ploy to establish RUGA colonies across the country and should not attempt to force the establishment of farm estate on states while the Land Use Act empowers state governors to manage and control all lands in their states,” Adebanjo noted.
In order to ensure the establishment of farm estates, state governors who have the constitutional rights should be allowed to dispense all lands to establish them, the Afenifere leader clarified.
“He can’t force it on states except the governor of the state accepts it. We are not under dictatorship but democracy,” Adebanjo stated.
