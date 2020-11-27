Afenifere charges Buhari to ‘get up and secure Nigeria,’ condemns murder of Ondo monarch

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “get up and secure Nigeria.”

The group made the call in a statement condemning the murder of a monarch in Ondo State, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi.

The monarch was reportedly abducted by his assailants before he was shot dead.

In the statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the Afenifere expressed concern at the killing of harmless citizens by criminals in many parts of the country.

The statement read: “The shrinking of the governable and secured space in Nigeria shrunk further yesterday with the brutal murder of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, who was reportedly kidnapped before he was brutally murdered.

“This gruesome murder is coming as we are still smarting from the brutal murder of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Funke Olakunrin, for which some Fulani herdsmen are currently on trial.

“There have been other multiple murders across Yoruba land which the police have not been able to resolve. It has reached a point that only very prominent killings get reported in this state of total insecurity in a failed state.

“The killing of any citizen worries us, how much more a first-class monarch. We ask the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it is one murder too many and absolute failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property which is the first duty of any responsible government.

READ ALSO:

“We are fed up with the daily sucking of the blood of our people across Nigeria in the apparent festering of insecurity which now has a very conducive atmosphere in Nigeria.

“We send condolences to Kabiyesi family, the people of Ifon town, Ondo State, and the Yoruba nation on this abominable killing.

“To President Buhari, it’s a time to get up and secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security. Being the commander-in-chief can’t be a title with no responsibility.

“The total collapse of single policing to keep Nigeria safe is the urgent need to allow multi-level policing now. The total collapse of infrastructure in Nigeria reflected in the report that the Oba was abducted by the killers as the vehicle had to slow down in a bad portion of the road.

“Why are we constructing a road to the Niger Republic when our own roads are literally death – traps?”

Join the conversation

Opinions