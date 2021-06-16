Politics
Afenifere charges FG to drop proposed establishment of cattle grazing routes in Nigeria
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government discard the idea of opening grazing routes in the country.
The organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, made the call in a statement in Akure, Ondo State.
He was reacting to a statement credited to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, on the establishment of grazing routes in the country.
Bashiru had said at a forum in Abuja there was no federal legislation on grazing routes in Nigeria.
The Afenifere spokesman said: “It is quite gladdening that a lawmaker, a Senator will tell us what the position of the law is. For him to say that there is no such law is quite gladdening. But our position in Afenifere is that if there were such a law, we will want to know when it was promulgated and to what extent it should cover.
READ ALSO: Presidency slams PDP governors for offering no solutions to Nigeria’s challenges
“In any case, such a law will be obsolete and it will not be binding. For the senator to tell us that there is no such law, it is in tandem with our position.
“Therefore, the Federal Government should forget the idea of reopening any grazing route in Nigeria.”
President Muhammadu Buhari said in an interview on Arise TV last week that he had directed the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to fetch the First Republic gazette on grazing routes in the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....