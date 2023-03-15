Politics
Afenifere charges Tinubu to focus on security, economy, others
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday listed the areas President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, must give priority attention when he assumed office on May 29.
In a statement issued by Oladiran Adesua, Afenifere’s Administrative Secretary, the leader of the organization, Reuben Fasoranti, urged Tinubu to prioritize security, economy, and unemployment when he took over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari in two month’s time.
He also challenged the president-elect to pay close attention to matters that would restore peace in Nigeria.
The nonagenarian lamented that the country has never known this level of insecurity before.
READ ALSO: 2023: Afenifere leader, Fasoranti prays for Tinubu despite Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi
The statement read: “The security situation in the country has worsened over the last few years with Nigerians unable to travel freely on our roads and even railways, they equally feel unsafe in their homes and farms; Nigeria has never known this level of insecurity before.
“I, however, want to appreciate the efforts of the South-West governors and other state governors who rose up to the challenge with the introduction of Amotekun and other security initiatives to combat this menace. I once again wish to call on the President-elect to make security a priority immediately after he assumes office on May 29, 2023.
“Equally important is the issue of our economy which I believe requires urgent attention. We must immediately stem the worsening rate of unemployment in the land to curb the rising youth restiveness in different parts of the country.”
