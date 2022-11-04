AFENIFERE CRISIS: Fasoranti makes u-turn, says Adebanjo remains acting leader

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has recanted his earlier statement that Ayo Adebanjo, is no longer the group’s acting leader after stepping down in 2021, by declaring that Adebanjo is still in charge of the group.

The crisis rocking the apex Yoruba group took a messy turn when the two elder statesmen went at each other after Pa Fasoranti fired the first salvo on Wednesday when he insisted that he remains the leader of the group and that Adebanjo would no longer host meetings of the group, which he said would now be held in his base in Akure.

READ ALSO:Afenifere split, as Fasoranti returns as leader, mandates future meetings to hold in Akure

But in a statement by his Personal Assistant, Adedapo Abiola, in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday, Pa Fasoranti said he was quoted out of contest as he did not say Adebanjo was removed even though he (Fasoranti) is still the leader of Afenifere.

He also said meetings of the group will continue to be held at Chief Adebanjo’s country home at Ogbo-ljebu, Ogun State instead of his base in Akure.

“It has come to Papa R.F. Fasoranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarize Afenifere,” the statement reads.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now