Afenifere declares support for Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and the Committee of Indigenes of Lagos State on Wednesday declared support for the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The groups officially declared their support for Rhodes-Vivour at a news conference in Ikeja.

The Leader of Afenifere in the state, Chief Supo Shonibare, who spoke on behalf of the groups, thanked the people of Lagos for supporting the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 poll.

He added that LP’s feat was made possible by the determination of young voters even in low-density areas of the state.

Shonibare said: “It is believed that with INEC’s assurance of a better performance in the governorship poll on Saturday, March 11, 2023, the procedure for voting and of uploading results through the BVAs (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) will be seamless and in real-time.

“Afenifere hereby enjoins all men and women of goodwill to turn out en masse on Saturday to vote for Arch. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour – a scion of the illustrious Rhodes-Vivour family of Lagos, whose family ancestry and pivotal contribution to the affairs of Lagos dates back five generations. Gbadebo is sure to make a huge difference.”

According to him, the LP candidate will restore the cherished values of Lagos encapsulated in the Omoluabi ethic of fellow feeling, dignity and nobility of spirit.

He added that LP candidates for the Lagos State House of Assembly also deserve the support of the people of the state on Saturday.

The Afenifere chieftain added: “The teamwork that is afforded by this synergy will ensure a result-oriented administration and put an end to the many years of desultory governance in Lagos State.

“Afenifere is exceedingly joyful and happy regarding the mammoth turnout of the electorate all over Lagos State for the presidential poll held on February 25.

“In spite of the age-long lukewarmness or apathy regarding previous national elections, the reawakening observed on February 25 is heart-warming and a vindication of the principled position of Afenifere regarding the requirement for equity, inclusiveness, fairness and justice.”

