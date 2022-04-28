Afenifere demands unity govt, insists Buhari has lost grip on security situation

Apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has advocated for a unity government where the leaders will include representatives from all regions across the country.

The organisation which made the call at a meeting on Wednesday held at the country home of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Sanya Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, said the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had failed to give Nigerians the kind of leadership required to steer the country to their desired dream.

Read also: APC’s N100m for presidential form is recipe for corruption —Afenifere

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Afenifere said the only panacea to the current discontent in the country was a “government of national unity because Nigeria needs another approach to governance to resolve its challenges.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group identified the failure of the Buhari-led administration to resolve the country’s challenges as another reason for its call for a government of national unity.

“After extensive deliberations, Afenifere resolved as follows: the situation in the country is now so dire that there is an urgent need to approach the issue in a more decisive manner.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present regime under President Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocates for a Government of National Unity.

“Such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new democratic government.

“Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian state must take place before the elections,” it said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now