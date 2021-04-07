Afenifere denies report of support for Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition | Ripples Nigeria

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has rubbished claims that it is in support of the 2023 presidential bid of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, or any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

This response came in the aftermath of a viral statement attributed to the leader of South West Agenda, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, purporting that his group secured the support of Afenifere for Tinubu on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday, April 7, Afenifere denied endorsing any candidate in a statement by its Director of Communications, Sola Lawal, titled, ‘Afenifere denies endorsing presidential aspirant.’

According to Lawal, Afenifere is still mourning the demise of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, in whose honour the group suspended all engagements.

Lawal also pointed out that 96-year-old Pa Fasoranti had taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

“Afenifere has temporarily halted all activities in honour of Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely.

“The Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful, insensitive and unwarranted,” Lawal added.

