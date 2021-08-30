Afenifere implores Nigerian govt to enforce ban on open grazing

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has implored the Federal Government to ensure the full enforcement of the anti-grazing law across the country.

This statement came against the backdrop of the September 1 target set by the governors of the 17 states in the Southern part of Nigeria to begin the implementation of anti-open grazing law.

This statement was issued by the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, on Monday.

Ajayi further cautioned the FG against jeopardizing the efforts of the states towards the implementation of this mandate.

He suggested that the enforcement using the police and other security agencies to undermine the enforcement of the law.

He said, “As the take-off date is knocking, it is clear that many states are ready to work their talks going by the way laws to give legal backing to the proclamation have been passed or are in the process of being passed.

Of course, a few are yet to begin the process.

“As reality in Nigeria has repeatedly shown, however, the problem, most of the time, was not in having a legal instrument in place but in enforcing the laws.

“Unfortunately and regrettably, the chances of its being successfully enforced are slim because of the lopsided nature of the country’s policing system. In Nigeria today, only the Nigerian Police can investigate and prosecute a suspect in a criminal case.

“Since the police is under the firm control of the federal government, it is possible to use the agency to frustrate the efforts of the states in this respect.

“Enforcement of the law against open grazing is made more difficult when the interest of the powerful is at stake – as is the case on this issue of open grazing of cattle.”

