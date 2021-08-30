Politics
Afenifere implores Nigerian govt to enforce ban on open grazing
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has implored the Federal Government to ensure the full enforcement of the anti-grazing law across the country.
This statement came against the backdrop of the September 1 target set by the governors of the 17 states in the Southern part of Nigeria to begin the implementation of anti-open grazing law.
This statement was issued by the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, on Monday.
Ajayi further cautioned the FG against jeopardizing the efforts of the states towards the implementation of this mandate.
He suggested that the enforcement using the police and other security agencies to undermine the enforcement of the law.
READ ALSO: Afenifere is a terrorist group, must be proscribed —Northern Coalition
He said, “As the take-off date is knocking, it is clear that many states are ready to work their talks going by the way laws to give legal backing to the proclamation have been passed or are in the process of being passed.
Of course, a few are yet to begin the process.
“As reality in Nigeria has repeatedly shown, however, the problem, most of the time, was not in having a legal instrument in place but in enforcing the laws.
“Unfortunately and regrettably, the chances of its being successfully enforced are slim because of the lopsided nature of the country’s policing system. In Nigeria today, only the Nigerian Police can investigate and prosecute a suspect in a criminal case.
“Since the police is under the firm control of the federal government, it is possible to use the agency to frustrate the efforts of the states in this respect.
“Enforcement of the law against open grazing is made more difficult when the interest of the powerful is at stake – as is the case on this issue of open grazing of cattle.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...