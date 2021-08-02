Politics
Afenifere is a terrorist group, must be proscribed —Northern Coalition
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has labelled the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, a terrorist organisation, calling on the Federal Government to immediately proscribe it as well as other cultural tribal organisations undermining the peace, security and peaceful coexistence of the country.”
In a statement issued on Monday by Abdul-Azeez Suleman, CNG’s spokesman and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Northern Coalition said any organisation or individuals associated with groups that incite others to violations or openly support acts of terror and terrorist movements should be arrested and decisively dealt with by the authorities.
Part of the statement reads;
Read also: Northern coalition rejects zoning 2023 Presidency to South, calls it undemocratic
“The CNG emphatically repudiate the provocative action of remnants of those who harbour pent-up grudges against the rest of Nigeria for the failure of Awolowo’s tribalistic ambition to secure the nation’s leadership, and deem this affront.
“The CNG unequivocally declare that groups like Afenifere and other organisations who go about making inciting statements to undermine the corporate existence of Nigeria are terrorists organisations and we call on the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, to recognise them as such and proscribe them with immediate effect
“We have noticed, sadly, that Afenifere has, over the years, constituted themselves into a nuisance by always making statements capable of throwing the nation into chaos and anarchy and the government should rein them in and curb their excesses.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....