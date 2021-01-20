Afenifere knocks presidency over comments on quit notice to herdsmen, rallies support for Ondo govt

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday, knocked the presidency for opposing the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s ultimatum for Fulani herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves.

The presidency had in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, kicked against the ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate the Ondo forest reserves by the state government.

He described the directive as unconstitutional.

However, in statement issued by its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere urged “all true- born” Yorubas and governors in the South-West to stand behind Akeredolu.

The statement read: “The intervention by what we mistakenly call the Federal Government of Nigeria on behalf of marauding Fulanis in Ondo State against the lawful government in that state did not come to Afenifere as a surprise as it is in line with non–pretence by this regime that it represents only Fulani interests against those of Yoruba, Igbo, Junkun, Ijaw, and other tribes in Nigeria.

“The fact the Federal Government could only hear Ondo State when Governor Akeredolu was very loud and clear about herders to vacate forest reserves in the state is symptomatic that this government has a serious problem with heating the rest of us when the issue involves its anointed Fulanis.

“The Fulani criminals have caused untold hardships in Ondo State and other Yoruba towns and cities in recent time and only an irresponsible government that wants to behave like our Federal Government will continue to fold its arms.

“Are Ondo forest reserves under Ondo State Government or FG and Miyetti Allah?”

“We agree with the Ondo State Government that the insensibility of Garba Shehu violates the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“What has this government done to assure our people that it can protect our lives with the open murders of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, The Olufon of Ifon, and the Deputy Registrar of FUTA among many others?

“The lives of our people and other non-Fulani communities are daily being taken by local and foreign Fulani bandits without any sign that these lives matter to the government with its desire to shield the Fulani from the laws.

“Nobody would ever have believed that it would get to this irresponsible stage that the Federal Government will one day come to this barbaric level Garba Shehu has taken it and the peak of their direct salvos against Amotekun since it started.”

“All true- born Yoruba should stand behind Governor Akeredolu in these trying times.

“He must do all within the law to flush Ondo forests of all criminals. Other governors should emulate their chair and free our land from the Fulanis who have surrounded us with the shield of the federal government.”

