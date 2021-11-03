Politics
Afenifere knocks Tinubu, Osoba, Akande over derailment of restructuring
The apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has berated the trio of Bola Tinubu, Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande over the refusal of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to commence the restructuring process in the country.
This was stated on Tuesday by the Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, during the ‘The Platform,’ a virtual meeting organized by Yoruba Global Council (YGC), a coalition of progressives.
Adebanjo queried why the trio, who are close to the Buhari administration allow the derailment of plans to restructure the polity due to pre-existing challenges.
“Even those who came into office advocating federalism like Tinubu, Osoba, Akande. You remember how they came into office under restructuring, they now say restructuring is not their priority.
”I implore you (YGC) to invite Tinubu, Osoba, Akande and others to this platform. Ask them why they derailed; advise them to persuade Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria before 2023 elections.
“If my son emerges as a presidential candidate of any political party, I will not support him if Nigeria is not restructured.
Read also: QuickRead: Afenifere’s demands. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
“The 1999 Constitution is fraudulent and imposed on the people by the military,” Adebanjo noted.
Adebanjo also said while the 1960 Constitution embraced fiscal federalism and encouraged regional autonomy, the 1999 Constitution remains a scam.
“How can you say a product of the fraud would amend the fraud? They cannot govern us under the rule of thumb and those of us who fought for democracy will keep quiet? No, it can’t work.
“In 2021, Buhari is telling me Nigeria’s constitution is not negotiable? What a balderdash! What an insult! That is not the agreement we made with the founding fathers”, he explained.
