Afenifere knocks Tinubu, Osoba, Akande over derailment of restructuring

The apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has berated the trio of Bola Tinubu, Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande over the refusal of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to commence the restructuring process in the country.

This was stated on Tuesday by the Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, during the ‘The Platform,’ a virtual meeting organized by Yoruba Global Council (YGC), a coalition of progressives.

Adebanjo queried why the trio, who are close to the Buhari administration allow the derailment of plans to restructure the polity due to pre-existing challenges.

“Even those who came into office advocating federalism like Tinubu, Osoba, Akande. You remember how they came into office under restructuring, they now say restructuring is not their priority.

”I implore you (YGC) to invite Tinubu, Osoba, Akande and others to this platform. Ask them why they derailed; advise them to persuade Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria before 2023 elections.

“If my son emerges as a presidential candidate of any political party, I will not support him if Nigeria is not restructured.

Read also: QuickRead: Afenifere’s demands. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

“The 1999 Constitution is fraudulent and imposed on the people by the military,” Adebanjo noted.

Adebanjo also said while the 1960 Constitution embraced fiscal federalism and encouraged regional autonomy, the 1999 Constitution remains a scam.

“How can you say a product of the fraud would amend the fraud? They cannot govern us under the rule of thumb and those of us who fought for democracy will keep quiet? No, it can’t work.

“In 2021, Buhari is telling me Nigeria’s constitution is not negotiable? What a balderdash! What an insult! That is not the agreement we made with the founding fathers”, he explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now