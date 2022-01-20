Afenifere laments rising cases of kidnappings on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The increasing cases of kidnappings recorded on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in recent times is giving the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, sleepless nights.

The pan-Yoruba group also lamented the escalating insecurity in the country especially the infiltration of the South-West by bandit kingpins who had been involved in a series of abductions in Yoruba land.

In a statement on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the group decried the recent kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo area along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, which was “evidence that governments at both federal and state levels have failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people,” the group said in the statement.

“We have not forgotten how, on January 8, 2022, some people were reportedly kidnapped at Onigaari Village on the same Lagos/Ibadan Expressway just as some travellers, including a popular actress, narrowly escaped being kidnapped on the same road last Saturday.

READ ALSO: ‘Niger Delta resources don’t belong to Nigeria,’ Afenifere tells Obasanjo

“Reports had it that some displaced terrorists in the northern part of the country led by one Belo Turji are making an incursion into Yorubaland in the western part of Nigeria.

“We recall the incessant kidnapping of and attacks on innocent people in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States. We also recall the sacking of certain villages in the Imeko area of Ogun State last week.

“These are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means.

“The lamentations by Governors of Niger, Zamfara, Benue, Nassarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina States on how terrorists seem to be dictating the pace in their areas ought to serve as a wake-up call for the governments and the security agencies.

“Afenifere acknowledged that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the security situation going by his recent expressions on the issue.

“For instance, the President ordered for a ‘robust’ military intervention in the wake of terrorists’ take-over of some local government areas in Niger State just as he asked Nigerians to put their prayers for security before God.

“The latter, he said in a message delivered on his behalf when Governor Ganduje of Kano State hosted the head of Tijanniyah organisation worldwide in Kano last week,” the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now