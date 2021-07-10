Politics
Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people
The National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, labeled the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, a betrayer of the Yoruba people for justifying his principal’s recent actions.
Adebanjo, who stated this in a chat with journalists stressed that Adesina’s utterances since becoming the President’s spokesman had not been in line with his views before his appointment.
He said the presidential spokesman is acting as if President Muhammadu Buhari would remain in power forever, stressing that the Yoruba people would get rid of the President through prayers.
He said: “Femi Adesina is a sell-out of the Yoruba people. When you compare what Adesina was writing as Editor of the Sun Newspaper and what he is doing now, you feel ashamed of him. He has no principles at all.
READ ALSO: Adebanjo has nothing to do with Gumi – Afenifere
“He has forgotten that 10 kings, 10 seasons. Adesina has forgotten that Buhari will leave his position as President soon and Nigeria will remain. Then, we will look at Adesina and say ‘where are you now?
“Adesina is thinking that Buhari will triumph over iniquity. No, it can never happen. We will get rid of Buhari through prayers to God because God does not support injustice. Then, we shall see what Adesina’s life will look like.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....