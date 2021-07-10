Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people

The National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, labeled the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, a betrayer of the Yoruba people for justifying his principal’s recent actions.

Adebanjo, who stated this in a chat with journalists stressed that Adesina’s utterances since becoming the President’s spokesman had not been in line with his views before his appointment.

He said the presidential spokesman is acting as if President Muhammadu Buhari would remain in power forever, stressing that the Yoruba people would get rid of the President through prayers.

He said: “Femi Adesina is a sell-out of the Yoruba people. When you compare what Adesina was writing as Editor of the Sun Newspaper and what he is doing now, you feel ashamed of him. He has no principles at all.

“He has forgotten that 10 kings, 10 seasons. Adesina has forgotten that Buhari will leave his position as President soon and Nigeria will remain. Then, we will look at Adesina and say ‘where are you now?

“Adesina is thinking that Buhari will triumph over iniquity. No, it can never happen. We will get rid of Buhari through prayers to God because God does not support injustice. Then, we shall see what Adesina’s life will look like.”

