Afenifere makes recommendations to address rising insecurity

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has renewed its call for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s security framework, emphasizing the need for a more localized and responsive approach to addressing the country’s deepening security challenges.

The call was made on Monday during the group’s Caucus Meeting, which took place at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, Afenifere appealed to the Federal Government and security agencies to redesign the current security architecture to ensure operatives can better understand, investigate, and tackle the root causes of insecurity across Nigeria.

The group specifically called on National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to work in close collaboration with state governors, stressing the importance of shared responsibility in curbing violence and lawlessness nationwide.

In a separate statement released in Ibadan by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere also urged state governments to cooperate fully with federal authorities to ensure that local government allocations are properly implemented and utilized.

Afenifere expressed alarm at the worsening security situation, particularly in the South-West region. The group cited recent incidents of kidnappings, banditry, and extrajudicial killings, not only in Yoruba-speaking states such as Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti, but also in other parts of the country including Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Edo, and Anambra.

Afenifere stated, “Given the prime of position that security occupies in the life of any society, we again call on the Federal Government and Security agencies to redesign the security architecture in such a way that those in charge of security would be able to dig deeper into its causes and deal with them decisively.

“This time around, local government councils should be given the mandate and leverage to establish farms in their respective areas. Farm inputs should be made available to the farmers at subsidised rates. In the same vein, food items can be made available to the people at subsidised rates.”

The group reaffirmed its longstanding advocacy for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation, describing it as the most sustainable solution to the political, economic, and social dysfunctions plaguing the nation.

Afenifere further urged South-West governors to enhance internal security by expanding and equipping the regional Amotekun Corps. It called for the recruitment of more personnel, better training, improved welfare, and adequate supply of operational tools to effectively counter emerging threats in the region.

The statement also touched on the need for greater transparency and accountability in local government administration. Citizens at the grassroots level were encouraged to hold their leaders accountable for how public funds are managed and deployed.

Highlighting the crucial role of agriculture in food security and economic stability, Afenifere recommended that local government councils be empowered to establish community farms, with farm inputs made available at subsidized rates. It also advocated the introduction of food subsidy programs to help alleviate the rising cost of living.

Reiterating its commitment to national development, Afenifere urged President Bola Tinubu to leverage his democratic values and federalist ideals to implement true federalism, arguing that such a move could finally set Nigeria on the path of lasting peace and prosperity.

