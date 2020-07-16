Afenifere raises doubts over explanation of Arotile’s death, demands coroner’s inquest

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has declared that it is not satisfied with the explanation given by the Nigerian Air Force for the cause of the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

Afenifere while expressing its shock over the demise of the pilot in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, on Thursday, therefore called for a coroner inquest into her unfortunate death.

The statement by the socio-cultural group reads thus: “Nigeria the demented chicken sucked one of its finest eggs yet again with the killing of flying officer Tolulope Arotile on the road in Kaduna on Tuesday.

“It was only eyewitness accounts that unofficially released that it was a colleague of hers who reversed his car that knocked her down on the road.

READ ALSO: NAF loses first ever female combat helicopter pilot

“Unofficial accounts say she just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death.”

Afenifere noted that: “We therefore do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a death impact.

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram.

“We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko Haram who ambushed them.

“The inquiry should look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity.

“Meanwhile, we sympathise with the grieving family of Tolulope who have been thrown into deep mourning following the death of their daughter not in combat but within the barracks.”

The Air Force in a press release on Wednesday, disclosed that the 24 year-old was inadvertently killed by the reversing car of an excited former classmate from Secondary School.

