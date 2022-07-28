Afenifere reacts to fresh Owo attack, blasts Buhari

The pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday evening condemned the latest attack on Owo, Ondo State, by some gunmen.

Gunmen had on Wednesday evening attacked Owo and killed an unspecified number of people in the community.

The latest attack occurred about eight weeks after the hoodlums killed about 40 people at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the Afenifere knocked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he was not sincere in the war against insecurity.

The group lamented that despite the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, collapse of the naira and high rate of poverty, the government had continued to tell Nigerians that all was well with the country.

Afenifere also lambasted the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for allegedly preventing senators from initiating an impeachment proceeding against the president on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, described the threat by terrorists to kidnap President Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai as laughable while his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said that Nigerian economy was doing very well, far better than under the previous administrations.

“With all that has happened and several others, those in the corridors of power are dubbing those calling for effective action as wailers.

“Some of them, like the Senate President and presidential spokespersons, seem to be of the view that if the matter is not talked about, it will fade away. But a thing of this type does not fade away in that manner.

“Rather, it would fester until it consumes virtually everybody including those who ought to act at the appropriate time but failed woefully to do so.

“In any case, we in Afenifere, do not take the threats by the kidnappers, bandits and terrorists lightly. What with another deadly attack that happened in Owo, Ondo State, on Wednesday, July 27th, barely seven weeks after the gruesome attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the same town.

“We in Afenifere, in strong terms, condemn this new attack as we did the previous time. It is seen as a provocation that can no longer be accepted.”

