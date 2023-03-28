Afenifere suspends two officers for unauthorised statements, insists Obi won election

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, has announced the suspension of Mr. Jare Ajayi, its publicity secretary, and Mr. Abagun Kole Omololu, its organizing secretary, for suspected wrongdoing.

Additionally, the group maintained that the February 25, 2023 presidential election was not credible since it was tainted by several irregularities.

This was said in a statement made following the Afenifere meeting on Tuesday, which took place at the home of the group’s leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

Chief Sola Ebiseni, the association’s national secretary general, made the call via a statement in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

According to the communique, the group said the suspension of the two officers was indefinite.

Afenifere said it “observed the uncouth activities and unauthorised statements in its name and to the constant denigration of the organisation, by Jare Ajayi, the National Publicity Secretary and Abagun Kole Omololu the National Organising Committee.

“After due consideration of the unending embarrassing conduct of the two officers, the meeting resolved that they be and are hereby removed immediately from their respective offices and their membership be suspended sine die pending further decisions after their appearance before and recommendations by the disciplinary committee.”

The group which insisted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi won the last presidential poll, said it still stood by its position on the election.

The communique read in parts, ”The results of the lawful votes at the presidential election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, won the said election and we, thus, support his decision challenging the contrary declaration by the INEC.

”We re-assert that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a person of its southern part and specifically the South-East.”

