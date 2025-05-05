Afenifere urges govs to defend Nigeria’s global image, condemns political sabotage

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has called on Nigerian leaders, particularly governors, to uphold the nation’s integrity and reject attempts by political actors to tarnish its international reputation.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, Afenifere’s National Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, accused certain political figures of undermining President Bola Tinubu’s administration and damaging Nigeria’s image abroad for selfish gains.

The group warned that such actions risk crossing the line from legitimate opposition into outright harm to the country’s democratic institutions and global standing.

“Afenifere registers its profound disquiet at the increasingly calculated manoeuvres by certain political elements intent on imperilling the cohesion of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and discrediting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both within and beyond our national borders,” the statement read.

“These orchestrated campaigns, often cloaked in the rhetoric of democratic dissent, are rapidly transgressing the fine line between legitimate political opposition and a pernicious assault on the nation’s global reputation.”

The organization expressed dismay over politicians using foreign platforms to portray Nigeria negatively, describing the trend as unpatriotic and counterproductive.

“It is deeply lamentable that some have chosen international platforms to propagate narratives that cast Nigeria in an unflattering light, ostensibly under the guise of advocacy or reform. This growing proclivity for externalising domestic political grievances does little to advance our collective cause. Rather, it undermines national pride and compromises Nigeria’s standing within the international community. To besmirch one’s own country on foreign soil is neither sagacious nor patriotic,” Afenifere stated.

Emphasizing its commitment to national unity, the group urged political leaders, especially members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the South-West Governors’ Forum, to reject silence and defend Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“As a non-partisan yet nationally conscious organisation, Afenifere remains an unwavering custodian of the Nigerian Project. We affirm our steadfast belief in the unity, progress, and sovereign dignity of the Republic. Thus, it is wholly unacceptable when personal ambition and self-interest eclipse the sanctity of our shared identity and national image,” the statement continued.

Afenifere praised Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for speaking out in support of the president and called on other leaders to follow suit.

“To remain tacit in the face of concerted calumny is tantamount to complicity. On this note, for His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke up in defence of the President and the nation, we say well done. Accordingly, we urge Nigeria’s political stewards, particularly at the sub-national level, to repudiate this creeping culture of acquiescent silence.”

The group warned that history would judge leaders harshly if they failed to act in the nation’s best interest.

“We specifically call upon members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the South-West Governors Forum to rise to the occasion and speak with a unified and resolute voice. Let no holder of public office allow transient political calculations to eclipse the primacy of national interest. The stakes are too significant, and posterity will not be kind to those who falter when the dignity of our Republic stood in jeopardy,” Afenifere declared.

