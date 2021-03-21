Afenifere warns of imminent breakup if FG fails to heed calls for restructuring | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Afenifere warns of imminent breakup if FG fails to heed calls for restructuring
Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere has warned that the country may break up into various regions, following the recent declaration by Sunday Igboho.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo during an interview with SaharaReporters.
Igboho had recently declared Yoruba as a sovereign nation, noting that it was no longer part of Nigeria.
He further alleged that some people of Fulani extraction were cheating those in the South-West, adding that it was about time the region freed itself from such.
In his interview, Adebanjo stated that the statement by Igboho signifies that the present arrangement could not be sustained any longer.
The Afenifere leader, who also cited the clamour for secession in the South-East, said Nigeria would break up if not restructured.
Adebanjo said it was unfortunate that the country’s leaders have continued to pay lip service to calls for restructuring even when the existing constitution does not adequately represent the interest of the various entities in Nigeria.
He said: “Afenifere is telling the authorities to restructure. The youths of Yorubaland are tired of these.
“Let them restructure, they should restructure now and satisfy everybody. We don’t want this Constitution again. What Igboho and the others are saying, is what the youths are pressing for.
READ ALSO: Afenifere fires back at ACF, says Yoruba nation cannot be threatened with war
“Afenifere is still strong on restructuring, that is what we want, we don’t want violence, that is why we are telling the government and the people of Nigeria that the government should restructure now to avoid a violent breakup. We don’t want a breakup.
“They say they want to go but no, the people in Afenifere are keeping them low and we want them to remain low.
“We want the government to help us to keep them low by doing what is needful, that is the position now. If you don’t restructure now, Nigeria will break.
“The West is saying they don’t want this constitution, the North is saying they don’t want this Constitution, the East is saying the same and they keep imposing it on us. The government is talking about election instead.”
The Yoruba leader said President Muhammadu Buhari should heed calls for the restructuring of Nigeria if he indeed wants the country to remain as one.
He added: “We must have a country first before talking about elections so like I always say, the only person who wants this country to stay together is Buhari, as long as he does not restructure now, he is the number one enemy of Nigeria.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Messi breaks appearance record, helps Barca thrash Sociedad to go second
Lionel Messi has become the player with the most appearances in the history of Barcelona after he broke Xavi’s record...
Spurs bounce back from Europa loss; Arsenal fight back in six-goal thriller
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa League last Thursday to beat Aston Villa in the...
FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup...
Juventus’ hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game...
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...