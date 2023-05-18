Afenifere youth group sets 10-point agenda for Tinubu

A group under the aegis of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) has set a 10-point agenda for President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, said it became imperative for the former Lagos State governor to hit the ground running immediately he is sworn-in on May 29.

National President of YAYON, Eric Oluwole, who spoke to journalists at the end of the briefing, said having assessed Nigeria’s perennial challenges over the years, it had come to the conclusion that the challenges must be tackled from the roots.

“There are urgent issues the President-elect must tackle immediately he is sworn-in on May 29,” he said.

“It is imperative at this juncture in the existence of Nigeria that the issues at rudiments must be well tackled to achieve the interwoven developmental results for our nation, hence the submission of our set agenda to the incoming administration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, knowing full well that if the same thing is done over and over again, a different result shouldn’t be expected,” he said.

The 10-point agenda given to Tinubu by the Afenifere youths reads:

“We demand that the royal fathers should, as a matter of urgency towards genuine, meaningful and homogeneous development of communities, be granted statutory roles in the constitution of the nation.

“The royal fathers should be provided with monthly security votes (50 per cent of the funds allocated to each state of the nation) to co-manage the affairs of the communities, especially in the areas of securing the communities, forests and beyond, if the investment will be attracted as desired.

“Agricultural revolution must be implemented in the region in conjunction with the royal fathers, private sector and government.

“Families, individuals and cooperatives must be encouraged through well-defined policies to create sufficient food and raw materials production.

“Standard healthcare facilities must be established in all communities of the region under the purview of the royal fathers and the local government.

“We demand that our language should be strictly taught in all schools in the region. A third language aside English Language should be adopted for student’s learning.

“We demand that Legislative proceedings at Houses of Assembly should be conducted in the local and English languages within 70per cent and 30per cent proportions respectively.

“We demand that indigenous people of the region should be predominantly considered for Federal Government job opportunities situated in the region.

“We demand that through specific policies, the royal fathers should periodically present developmental reports to the Local and State governments after granting them statutory roles in the Constitution beyond their unofficial roles in the communities. This will further highlights areas of need and planning.

“Well-equipped schools must be established in all the communities and every child must be entitled to attend them.

“There must be the re- introduction of history as a subject to be taught in all schools, an establishment of a standard health care system in all communities which should be under the control of the traditional rulers.

