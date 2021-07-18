Afghan Ambassador’s daughter kidnapped, rescued in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Najib Alikhil, Silsila, was on Friday, kidnapped and injured by unknown assailants before she was rescued.

The 22-year-old Silsila was held for several hours after being seized on her way home in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

A statement by the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry om Saturday said she was “severely tortured” by her captors and it was lodging a complaint.

The Ministry also expressed its “deep concern”, and urged Pakistan to guarantee the safety of diplomats and their families.

Pakistani officials who also confirmed the incident, said Silsila was assaulted by assailants who got into a car she was travelling in and beat her up.

Her father who condemned the “inhuman attack” on his daughter, said “feels better now after receiving treatment in a hospital.”

The security of the ambassador has been tightened, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said while Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the culprits caught rapidly.

By Isaac Dachen

