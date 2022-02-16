Afghan couple stoned to death over alleged illicit affair

A man and a woman were on Wednesday stoned to death for allegedly having an illicit sexual affair deemed illegal under Sharia rule in Afghanistan.

A Taliban official in the north-eastern Badakhshan province who confirmed the incident, said the couple who were not married to each other had confessed to having an illegal sexual relations before a Sharia Court which sentenced them to death.

READ ALSO: Popular Afghan professor arrested for criticising Taliban regime on social media

“They confessed before a Sharia Court that they had illegal relations and they had done this two to three times,” the local official said.

The province’s Director of Information and Culture, Muezuddin Ahmadi, however, said the issue was under investigation and promised serious action against the people behind the stoning.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now